Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after buying an additional 666,934 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,510,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,041.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 29,928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 317.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.92. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

