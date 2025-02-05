Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62. CDW Co. has a one year low of $168.43 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

