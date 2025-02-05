Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 65,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.