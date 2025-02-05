Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.