Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 477.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

