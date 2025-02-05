Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of SMCI stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.