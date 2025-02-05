Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

