Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $404,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $61,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after buying an additional 269,602 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $35,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

