Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $422,000 Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. This represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

