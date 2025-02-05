Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $500,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,637,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,712,931 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

