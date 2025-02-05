Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $53.74 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,765,168.06. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.