Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $631,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Down 1.0 %

EQH stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,137.85. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock worth $7,904,806 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

