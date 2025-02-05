Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 806.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,259,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,234 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,746,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,193.2% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 416,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 398,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.66%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

