Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $704,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Hershey Stock Down 2.0 %

HSY opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average of $181.55.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

