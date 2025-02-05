Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

DVN opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

