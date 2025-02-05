Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

