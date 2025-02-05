Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 100 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $2,017,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 42.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

