Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 158 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $650,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,812 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 9.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $274.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.