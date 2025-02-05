Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

