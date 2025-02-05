Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 420 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $212.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

