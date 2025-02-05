Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 622 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.