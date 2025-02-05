Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,355,750. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $608.89 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $597.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.85. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

