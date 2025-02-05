Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Wix.com by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Wix.com stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

