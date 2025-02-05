Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of ELS opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

