Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 182,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,120,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,707,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,380,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

