Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,200 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,125,000 after purchasing an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,956 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AES by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

