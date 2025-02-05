Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 475 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 93,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

