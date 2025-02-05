TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,148 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

