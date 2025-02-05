Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.