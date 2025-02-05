Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Triumph Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 18,544.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 255,178 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,318,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 1,286,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.