Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NYSE TGI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

