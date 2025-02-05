Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $209,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

