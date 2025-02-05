Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $51.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $52.02 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 66.69%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $45,322.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,780.50. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,422 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $121,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,447.48. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

