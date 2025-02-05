Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral” Rating

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSN. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

