UBS Group Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $32.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $26.47 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

