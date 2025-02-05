UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $222.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Globant

GLOB opened at $215.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.75. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Globant by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Globant by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

