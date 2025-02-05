UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.51% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

BOOT opened at $144.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $2,842,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boot Barn by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

