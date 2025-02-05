UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

