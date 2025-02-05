Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.8 %

UVE opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $554.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $338,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,047,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,067.08. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $1,879,587. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 570,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 285,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 201,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

