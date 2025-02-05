Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,664 shares of company stock worth $7,450,380. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $77.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

