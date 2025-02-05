Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

