Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

