Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Venture Global Stock Down 4.5 %

Venture Global Company Profile

VG opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

