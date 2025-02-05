Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

