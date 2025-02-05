Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 301,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 172.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 91,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,810 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,029 shares of company stock worth $18,462,883 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOG opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

