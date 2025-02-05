VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

