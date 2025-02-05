Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,711.47. This represents a 38.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $13,173,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after buying an additional 248,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.