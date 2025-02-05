Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $272.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $225.36 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

