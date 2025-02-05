W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

WPC opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

