Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

