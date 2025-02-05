WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

